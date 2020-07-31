LED Bluetooth Speaker,Night Light Wireless Speaker,Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Outdoor,7 Color LED Themes,Handsfree/Phone/PC/AUX/TWS Supported



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 10:35:15 UTC – Details)

Product Description

VIMC Portable Bluetooth Speaker with RGB Color-changing LED Light



Portable, robust, true360 sound, more sound and bass, beautiful design,all-day battery life,

Speakers are finely tuned and crafted to bring you a superior soundexperience, both indoor and outdoor.

It is the best present for yourself, yourchildren and your loved ones.

Rechargeable lithium 2200mAh battery, support up to 8 hours music playwith the LED on,10 hours with the LED light off.

Built-in 4Ω/5W-Φ52mm full range frequency speaker with crystal clearsound and strong bass without distortion even at highest volume. Work as MP3 Player with AUX. Support up to 64G.

True wireless technology enables you to use two speakers paired viaBluetooth to form a wireless left and right channel system to deliver you truestereo sound

Speaker’s highly integrated chipset provides 7 different color-changingthemes.

You can choose any color you love or let it change or oscillateautomatically.

The classic triangle shape always is the trend of portable Bluetoothspeaker fashion.

Just 18.50×7.50×6.50 CM,It is easy to carry everywhere,suitable for indoor and outdoor, party, travel, sport, camping and more.

TWS connecting supported

About pair both speakers:

Please open the power of 2 speakers at the same time,

Please press the ‘M’ button at the same time until a little music from speakers (this is 2 speakers connect with each other – 2 speakers’ Bluetooth become 1 Bluetooth)

Open your phone and only t see 1 Bluetooth the named “CLEVER BRIGHT”. And connect it.

(If the Bluetooth has 2 “CLEVER BRIGHT on your phone”, please reply the steps 1-2 until 2 Bluetooth “CLEVER BRIGHT” become 1 “CLEVER BRIGHT”)

【TWS suported】True wireless stereo function.True wireless technology enables you to use two speakers paired via Bluetooth to form a wireless left and right channel system to deliver you true stereo sound.

【Long Play time】speaker can play with 10 hours when LED off, 8 hours when LED lights active.It is provided by the high quality 2200mAh Li-ion battery.

【Built-in MIC and Hands-Free】You can easy pick up a call by this portable speaker in car, bathroom, home or office, anywhere during the wireless Bluetooth speaker connected to your smart phone. And it also has wide range of extended compatibility and 33FT wireless connect large range.

【Bluetooth Speaker】 Supports all bluetooth devices for audio playback AUX line-in, TF Card, USB to PC/Laptop/ Computer. Besides,supports speakerphone hands-free.