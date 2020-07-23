LED Bluetooth Speaker,Night Light Changing Wireless Speaker,MIANOVA Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 6 Color LED Themes,Handsfree/Phone/PC/MicroSD/USB Disk/AUX-in/TWS Supported

Price:
$35.99 - $24.99
(as of Jul 23,2020 06:35:57 UTC – Details)
Product Description
UD MIANOVA Portable Bluetooth Speaker with RGB Color-changing LED Light
UD MIANOVA speakers are finely tuned and crafted to bring you a superior sound experience, both indoor and outdoor. It is the best present for yourself, your children and your loved ones. Your Next Best is UD MiaNova!
Feature Detials:
Rechargeable lithium 2000mAh battery, support up to 8 hours music play with the LED on,10 hours with the LED light off
High quality integrated amplifier chipset with ACF function, significantly improves sound quality
Built-in 4Ω/5W-Φ52mm full range frequency speaker with crystal clear sound and strong bass without distortion even at highest volume
Work as MP3 Player with AUX and TF card input. Support up to 64G
Speaker’s highly integrated chipset provides 6 different color-changing themes. You can choose any color you love or let it change or oscillate automatically
Tiny size with Φ3.0inch X H5.7inch and weighs under 15 ounces. It is easy to carry everywhere, suitable for indoor and outdoor, party, travel, sport, camping and more
Bluetooth 4.2 compatible with all bluetooth-enabled devices, iPhone, iPad, iPod,Kindle, Echo dot,Mac,Smartphones, Tablets Windows 7,8,10.Play from non-bluetooth devices use the included 3.5mm audio cable connected to the AUX-IN line
True wireless technology enables you to use two speakers paired via Bluetooth to form a wireless left and right channel system to deliver you true stereo sound
Key Feature-2000mAh 10hours play 2hours charge LED Color Changing Φ3.0X H5.7inch 15oz TF Card Flash Disk AUX-in Bluetooth4.2 Handsfree TWS ACF
50%off Promotion- for 4 kinds bluetooth microphone series below: Enter code 50OFFMIA at checkout. Note: LED Bluetooth Speaker not included
50% off code=50OFFMIA
Work for:
B07BDNB9NQ-Black Microphone
B07BDNNHZ9-Gold Microphone
B077R62SFS-Green Kid Microphone
B07D1Y8KCV-Pink Kid Microphone
Functions
LED Speaker
Speaker&Microphone
Speaker&Microphone
Speaker&Microphone
Speaker&Microphone
Battery
2000mAh
2000mAh
2000mAh
2000mAh
2000mAh
Playing time
8 hours
10 hours
10 hours
10 hours
10 hours
Supported
Bluetooth,TF Card, USB Flash Disk,AUX-In,TWS
Bluetooth,TF Card, AUX
Bluetooth,TF Card, AUX
Bluetooth,TF Card, AUX
Bluetooth,TF Card, AUX
Material
PC + ABS plastic
PC + ABS plastic+Aluminum
PC + ABS plastic+Aluminum
PC + ABS plastic+Silica Gel
PC + ABS plastic+Silica Gel
Color
Black
Black
Gold
Green
Pink
Function: Bluetooth Speaker,LED Color Changing,TF Card, USB Flash Disk,AUX-In,TWS
Easy Operation panel:on/off, play/pause/mode forth/volume up
Sundry connetor:Usb connector,mircophone port, charing port.
Color change control button
TWS suported: True wireless stereo function
Speaker built in highly integrated chipset
6 different color-changing themes
You can choose any color you love or let it change or oscillate automatically
Tiny size with Φ3.0inch X H5.7inch and weighs under 15 ounces
Easy to carry everywhere, suitable for indoor and outdoor, party, travel, sport, camping and more
Equipped with latest technology and highest quality internal power amplifier chipset
MIANOVA speaker’s best feature is ACF (anti-offset top loss) output control function to ensure the best sound quality
Function: Bluetooth Speaker,LED Color
Changing,TF Card, USB Flash Disk,AUX-In,TWS
Battery: 2000MAH lithium battery,3.7V
Charging time: 2hours
Play time: 10 HoursLED off, 8hours LED off
Weight: 15 ounces
Light color under control
Light on/off under control
Volume under control
Next/Back under control
Work and enjoy the music
1 x MIANOVA 22A Bluetooth Speaker(Built in 2000mAh Battery)
1 x AUX-In Line
1 x USB Cable
1 x User Manual
【RGB Light Change】▶MIANOVA 22A with highly integrated chip so that provide 6 different colour changing themes. Besides that support the light changing automatically.
【Long Play Time】▶MIANOVA speaker can play with 10 hours when LED off, 8 hours when LED lights active.It is provided by the high quality 2000mAh Li-ion battery.
【Portable Music Box】▶Supprot TF up to 64G, USB Flash Disk up to 64G. Automatically support MP3 and WAV music format , you can take this speaker around along with more than 5K songs.
【Fantacy Acoustic Effect】▶High-quality internal power amplifier chip, with the biggest feature, is anti-offset top loss (ACF) output control function, which can detect and suppress output signal clipping distortion caused by excessive input audio and speech signal amplitude. (broken sound), it can also adaptively prevent output clipping caused by Boost boost voltage drop, significantly improving sound quality.