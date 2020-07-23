LED Bluetooth Speaker,Night Light Changing Wireless Speaker,MIANOVA Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 6 Color LED Themes,Handsfree/Phone/PC/MicroSD/USB Disk/AUX-in/TWS Supported



Product Description

UD MIANOVA Portable Bluetooth Speaker with RGB Color-changing LED Light

Portable, robust, true360 sound, more sound and bass, beautiful design, all-day battery life

UD MIANOVA speakers are finely tuned and crafted to bring you a superior sound experience, both indoor and outdoor. It is the best present for yourself, your children and your loved ones. Your Next Best is UD MiaNova!

Feature Detials:

Rechargeable lithium 2000mAh battery, support up to 8 hours music play with the LED on,10 hours with the LED light off

High quality integrated amplifier chipset with ACF function, significantly improves sound quality

Built-in 4Ω/5W-Φ52mm full range frequency speaker with crystal clear sound and strong bass without distortion even at highest volume

Work as MP3 Player with AUX and TF card input. Support up to 64G

Speaker’s highly integrated chipset provides 6 different color-changing themes. You can choose any color you love or let it change or oscillate automatically

Tiny size with Φ3.0inch X H5.7inch and weighs under 15 ounces. It is easy to carry everywhere, suitable for indoor and outdoor, party, travel, sport, camping and more

Bluetooth 4.2 compatible with all bluetooth-enabled devices, iPhone, iPad, iPod,Kindle, Echo dot,Mac,Smartphones, Tablets Windows 7,8,10.Play from non-bluetooth devices use the included 3.5mm audio cable connected to the AUX-IN line

True wireless technology enables you to use two speakers paired via Bluetooth to form a wireless left and right channel system to deliver you true stereo sound

Key Feature-2000mAh 10hours play 2hours charge LED Color Changing Φ3.0X H5.7inch 15oz TF Card Flash Disk AUX-in Bluetooth4.2 Handsfree TWS ACF

Functions

LED Speaker

Speaker&Microphone

Speaker&Microphone

Speaker&Microphone

Speaker&Microphone

Battery

2000mAh

2000mAh

2000mAh

2000mAh

2000mAh

Playing time

8 hours

10 hours

10 hours

10 hours

10 hours

Supported

Bluetooth,TF Card, USB Flash Disk,AUX-In,TWS

Bluetooth,TF Card, AUX

Bluetooth,TF Card, AUX

Bluetooth,TF Card, AUX

Bluetooth,TF Card, AUX

Material

PC + ABS plastic

PC + ABS plastic+Aluminum

PC + ABS plastic+Aluminum

PC + ABS plastic+Silica Gel

PC + ABS plastic+Silica Gel

Color

Black

Black

Gold

Green

Pink

Function: Bluetooth Speaker,LED Color Changing,TF Card, USB Flash Disk,AUX-In,TWS

Portable, robust, true360 sound, more sound and bass, beautiful design, all-day battery life

Easy Operation panel:on/off, play/pause/mode forth/volume up

Sundry connetor:Usb connector,mircophone port, charing port.

Color change control button

TWS suported: True wireless stereo function

True wireless technology enables you to use two speakers paired via Bluetooth to form a wireless left and right channel system to deliver you true stereo sound

Speaker built in highly integrated chipset

6 different color-changing themes

You can choose any color you love or let it change or oscillate automatically

Tiny size with Φ3.0inch X H5.7inch and weighs under 15 ounces

Easy to carry everywhere, suitable for indoor and outdoor, party, travel, sport, camping and more

Equipped with latest technology and highest quality internal power amplifier chipset

MIANOVA speaker’s best feature is ACF (anti-offset top loss) output control function to ensure the best sound quality

Function: Bluetooth Speaker,LED Color

Changing,TF Card, USB Flash Disk,AUX-In,TWS

Battery: 2000MAH lithium battery,3.7V

Charging time: 2hours

Play time: 10 HoursLED off, 8hours LED off

Weight: 15 ounces

Light color under control

Light on/off under control

Volume under control

Next/Back under control

Work and enjoy the music

1 x MIANOVA 22A Bluetooth Speaker(Built in 2000mAh Battery)

1 x AUX-In Line

1 x USB Cable

1 x User Manual

【RGB Light Change】▶MIANOVA 22A with highly integrated chip so that provide 6 different colour changing themes. Besides that support the light changing automatically.

【Long Play Time】▶MIANOVA speaker can play with 10 hours when LED off, 8 hours when LED lights active.It is provided by the high quality 2000mAh Li-ion battery.

【Portable Music Box】▶Supprot TF up to 64G, USB Flash Disk up to 64G. Automatically support MP3 and WAV music format , you can take this speaker around along with more than 5K songs.

【Fantacy Acoustic Effect】▶High-quality internal power amplifier chip, with the biggest feature, is anti-offset top loss (ACF) output control function, which can detect and suppress output signal clipping distortion caused by excessive input audio and speech signal amplitude. (broken sound), it can also adaptively prevent output clipping caused by Boost boost voltage drop, significantly improving sound quality.