Leclerc “ready to wait” for Ferrari F1 progress

Ferrari has actually had a hard time up until now in 2020 after its questionable engine “settlement” with the FIA, with the SF1000 down on power and fighting with the additional drag its aerodynamic parts produce as an outcome.

Leclerc has actually gotten 2 surprise podiums in the opening 7 races, however Ferrari still presently sits 5th in the manufacturers’ champion, which would be its worst position given that 1981 (when it ended up because area) if it stays there at the end of the season.

Binotto just recently stated “that if you look back at all the winning cycles it is always many years” prior to groups remain in position to be triumphant after sloping from the front of the pack.

When asked if he might wait that long byMotorsport com at the pre-event interview for the 2020 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Leclerc, who has a Ferrari agreement up until completion of 2024, stated: “Well, on one hand, I don’t really have a choice.

“But yeah, definitely it will take some persistence and yes, I’m all set to wait.

“But It’s also my job to try and make this whole process as short as possible and for us to come back where we deserve to be.

“So, it’s not going to be simple. It will take some time, however I’m all set for this. And my task is to offer my finest anyhow in in every scenario we remain in.”

