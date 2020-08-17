Leclerc prevented from rejoining Spanish GP by engine issue

Leclerc was running 11th at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya previously striking the kerb at the exit of the last chicane, triggering him to spin.

The struck with the kerb triggered an electrical issue on Leclerc‘s Ferrari power system that saw him lose power, leaving him stranded at the last corner.

Leclerc reversed his seat belts and was preparing to leave the vehicle when the engine turned back on, permitting him to rejoin the race, albeit in last location.

But after being required to pit so his seat belts might be re-fastened, Leclerc was then wheeled back into the garage as Ferrari wished to examine the electrical issue on his power system.

“There were two issues,” Leclerc described. “The first one is that the engine switched off, and then I tried to switch it on again.

“When I saw it wasn’t going, when I saw it wasn’t starting again, I took off the seatbelt. Then I had to box again for the seatbelts.

“Unfortunately the race was already over before that when the engine switched off. It’s a shame, but we’ll work to try and understand what went wrong.”

Leclerc had actually remained in the running for some points after sitting ninth through the opening stint of the race, stating he was “very happy” with how it had actually increased to his spin.

“We remained in a great location, the one-stop method was …