Leclerc hits out at racism accusations

The Monegasque is among a couple of motorists who has actually decreased to kneel down throughout the anti racism demonstrations since they do not feel comfy doing so– although they all completely support the project.

Leclerc described his position in a current interview with Gazzetta dello Sport— where he stated he does not wish to kneel since some anti-racism demonstrations have actually been connected with violence.

“I’m against racism, I fight it and I’m glad F1 is using its platform to show the world the right way,” he informed the paper.

“But I didn’t want to do that because there have been many protests all over the world associated with violence, and I don’t accept any form of violence. And I don’t like a civil protest to be used by politicians.”

His remarks have actually been twisted by some to recommend that he does not back the anti-racism push or protested the Black Lives Matter motion, something he has actually madly countered at.

In a series of tweets published on Thursday, Leclerc composed: “It is extremely unfortunate to see how some individuals control my words to make headings making me seem like a racist. I am not racist and I definitely dislikeracism Racism is revolting.

“Stop putting me in the exact same group as these revolting individuals that are discriminating others since of their skin colour, religious beliefs or gender. I’m not part of them and I.