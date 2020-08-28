Leclerc expects Ferrari F1 car to “suffer” on Spa straights

Ferrari has actually experienced a challenging start to the 2020 Formula 1 season after technical instructions presented for this year triggered its power system to lose efficiency.

It has actually left Ferrari a lowly 5th in the manufacturers’ champion after the opening 6 races, with Leclerc scoring its only podium surfaces up until now this year at the Red Bull Ring andSilverstone Leclerc declared his maiden F1 triumph in the Belgian Grand Prix in 2015, however alerted that no type of repeat outcome ought to be prepared for offered the power-sensitive nature of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

“I don’t think we should expect a similar type of performance to last year, it will be a lot more difficult,” statedLeclerc “But we know that anyway, as we’ve seen the beginning of the season, that is a lot harder for us.

“It’s always difficult to know beforehand where we’ll be, but I’ll push at the maximum to be as further up as possible. I love this track, so let’s see what we can do.”

Ferrari made an effort to fight its straight-line speed loss at Silverstone by running an extreme aerodynamic set-up, keeping up lower levels of downforce than normal. But Leclerc stated the group might refrain from doing the exact same at Spa offered it was currently running a low downforce set-up due to the nature of the circuit.

” I do not believe …