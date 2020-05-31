Leclaire man and dog travel the country side by side during quarantine

Dan Campbell and his dog, Copper, determined to see the country – during quarantine – in his motorbike outfitted with a sidecar.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Whether it is a partner, a sibling, or a mum or dad, numerous individuals have frolicked with their “quarantine buddy”. But one Leclaire man retains his proper by his side.

During the day, Dan Campbell is a supply driver who works the evening shift. But as soon as he is off the street, he cannot wait to get again on it. He rides a Ural bike – full with a sidecar. He purchased the bike a yr in the past in Rochester, Minnesota.

“The only production motorcycle still made with a side car,” explains Campbell. “It’s from the Ural Mountains of Russia.”

But his sidecar would not be full with out his sidekick – that is the place his 10-year-old dog, Copper is available in.

The two experience the motorbike in all 4 seasons. When the pandemic hit, Campbell mentioned he parked it away for just a few weeks; however like many they had been struck with cabin fever.

“It’s perfect for when the virus is going on so we can go out,” says Campbell.

Recently, they took a visit to Kentucky’s Red River Gorge. But most days they keep native and cruise round the Quad Cities the place many snap photos.

“They’re driving with one hand and taking a picture of me and Copper with the other hand,” Campbell explains. “This motorcycle when you stop for gas, you have to figure an extra 15 minutes to talk to anybody because people aren’t used to seeing a sidecar.”

A man is a dog’s finest good friend and that is why Copper will all the time be proper at Campbell’s side.