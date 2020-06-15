Leclaire Canal boaters upset with decision to remove “no wake” zone

A popular canal referred to as the “quiet waters” will be develop into a “wake” zone for boaters, and many say they’re upset.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — A popular canal near Leclaire is known as the “quiet waters” for it’s “no wake” zone. For the first time in 40 years, that zone won’t be enforced; which is why some residents and boaters are frustrated.

“It’s going to change the dynamic of this a lot,” says Tom Schoville, a homeowner on the Leclaire Canal. He and his golden retriever, Harvey, take rides together on the hydrobike throughout the summer.

Friday, they might have to reconsider their smooth rides following the Army Corp of Engineers says you will see changes to boat speeds in the canal.

“It appears to us willy nilly, that the Corp of Engineers has decided that we’re going to take away all those nice attributes that are here,” says Schoville.

The 3-mile canal stretches from Lock and Dam 14 to past the I-80 bridge. That range will go from the “no wake” zone to a “wake” zone.

“I think the kayakers, the canoers, the people on paddle boards … will decide not to do it because it simply isn’t safe,” Schoville explains.

The Army Corp says they do not have the manpower or the equipment to place buoys on each end of the canal to enforce the “no wake” zone.

“Without that rule it’s going to be a little more difficult to make sure that boats are operating in a safe manner,” says Travis Graves, conservation officer with the Iowa DNR.

Graves says the canal can take up to 200 boats on a busy week-end, but that he hopes boaters will decelerate.

“That’s the problem,” say Graves. “That’s why we have the “no wake” area because it’s for them to draw a line with the buoys so that they know.”