LeBron, Serena and other Nike stars champion ‘Equality’

Nike states it’s time to defend equal rights in a brand-new marketing campaign.

The firm on Sunday introduced a star-studded brief movie entitled “Equality” to mark Black HistoryMonth

The advertisement attributes Nike- funded professional athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Gabby Douglas, to name a few, “amplifying their voices in an effort to uplift, open eyes and bring the positive values that sport can represent into wider focus,” the firm claimed.

Actor Michael B. Jordan voices the movie, and vocalist Alicia Keys executes a performance of Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.”

“Is this the land history promised?” Jordan states. “Here, within these lines, on this concrete court, this patch of turf, here, you’re defined by your actions — not your looks or beliefs.”

Nike will certainly include advertisements from the project on social networks, signboards and posters throughout cities in the United States andCanada It will certainly likewise offer “Equality” branded Tee shirts and footwear as component of its yearly Black History Month collection.

Apparel from the project will certainly be used by Nike professional athletes throughout NBA All-Star weekend break.

Nike claimed it is giving away $5 million this year to companies like COACH and PeacePlayers, which it states “advance equality in communities” throughout the nation.

Related: Pro-Trump boycott calls follow Super Bowl ads

Nike’s brand-new project comes one week after various firms introduced advertisements concerning incorporation and approval throughout the SuperBowl

Budweiser, 84 Lumber, Coca-Cola (COKE), Airbnb, Kia and Tiffany (TIF) were amongst the brand names that includes messages concerning migration, equal rights and environmentalism.

— CNNMoney’s Ahiza Garcia added to this tale.

CNNMoney (New York)