LeBron James’ work ethic has helped my game, says Lakers point guard Alex Caruso | NBA News

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso stated LeBron James’ work ethic has rubbed off on him and helped his recreation.

Speaking in an NBA Together Twitter Q&A, Caruso mirrored on the Lakers’ 2019-20 season and the way enjoying alongside James has helped his growth.

“Playing alongside Bron is a lot of fun because he understands the game so well. We are always kind of on the same page,” Caruso stated. “I think his work ethic has rubbed off on me and helped my game. Being able to see how hard he works first-hand makes it easier to realise how much you have to improve. It has helped me tremendously.”

Caruso has appeared in 58 of the 63 video games this season and attained cult standing with Lakers followers because of some well timed in-game dunks.

"My dunking seems to be popular with Lakers fans," stated the 26-year-old guard. "I used to like dunking as a child – I might watch highlights of Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins and Vince Carter, a few of the best to ever do it.



















“Obviously I am not on their level but I enjoy making the highlights that I can. It’s always good to put on a show for the fans and give them something to cheer about. I don’t usually recognise (the reaction) in the game because I’m pretty locked in.”

After not being chosen within the 2016 NBA Draft, the G League (then known as the D League) grew to become a essential element in Caruso’s journey to the NBA. He credit stints with the Oklahoma City Blue and South Bay Lakers for shaping his recreation and motivating him.

“The G League was great for me, I spent three years down there,” Caruso recalled. “It gave me the possibility to learn to be efficient, methods to impression a recreation and in the end develop my expertise and get higher as a participant.

“The drive and determination to get out of the G League into the NBA is what is going to propel me to have a long NBA career. The work ethic and dedication it takes to get to this point is going to stay with me forever.”

While the Lakers famous person duo of James and Anthony Davis are primarily liable for the Lakers 49-14 report and their place on the high of the Western Conference standings, Caruso picked a recreation when each big-name gamers have been absent as his favorite recreation of the season – a 125-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 11.



















“My favourite moment from the 2019-20 season so far is probably a game we played in Oklahoma City where Bron, AD (Davis) and Danny (Green) didn’t play. It was just a couple of starters and the bench mob,” he stated.

“We went in and had an excellent recreation, the ball was shifting, (Rajon) Rondo led means and performed nice. Dwight (Howard) had an excellent recreation. Guys that normally do not play a number of minutes – together with me – got here in and performed rather well. (Kyle) Kuzma made large pictures late within the recreation.

“The full team effort it took to win that game felt great.”

