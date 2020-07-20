LeBron James trading card sold for $1.8 million at auction

The card features James, now at the Los Angeles Lakers, all through his 2003-04 rookie season at hometown team the Cleveland Cavaliers and has become the most costly basketball card ever purchased.
According to the NBA, the signed card was certainly one of only 23 produced and received a “9.5 mint gem” condition grading. It also comes with a piece of James’ Cavaliers jersey.
Bidding started at $150,000 and attracted 34 bids through the 26-day auction, the NBA said. It surpassed the last record of $923,000 for probably the most expensive modern-era trading card — those made in 1980 or later — set by a card featuring baseball star Mike Trout in May.
The Lakers currently sit the surface of the NBA’s western conference prior to the season restart on July 30 at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
James, a four-time NBA MVP and 16-time NBA All-star, is bidding to win his fourth NBA title.