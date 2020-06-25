LeBron James secures $100m for media company

Image copyright

LeBron James and his business partner have secured $100m (£90m) in investments for their media company which aims to empower black audiences.

SpringHill Entertainment, is headed by James together with his business partner Maverick Carter as CEO. Serena Williams is the type of on the board.

It describes it self as a media company with an unapologetic agenda which will give a voice to creators and consumers.

The company is named following the Ohio apartment complex James was raised in.

Funding for SpringHill Entertainment closed in March but was announced on Thursday, based on Variety.

The company is because three projects merged together – production company SpringHill Entertainment, digital media company Uninterrupted and the Robot Co, a marketing agency.

James said his team comprises of a lot more than 100 employees, “64% people of colour and 40% female in an industry that averages 25%”.

Our leadership team is really a reflection of our entire organization. I do want to thank everybody at The Springhill Company for believing in our vision! We closed this deal in March and I knew our work would keep getting ultimately more and more necessary. Let's carry on greatness.

In a statement, James said: “I’ve always desired to use the platform of basketball to empower those around me. Now I’m incredibly excited about the ability to build a company that empowers creators, consumers, and everything it touches.

“The SpringHill Company defines empowerment. You notice it in the team we’ve built, the stories we tell, and the community our work will serve.”

SpringHill Entertainment has already been working on a film about basketball with Netflix. It is set to feature Adam Sandler.