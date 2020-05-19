LeBron James Says He Trained For NFL In 2011, Cowboys Offered Contract!

Breaking News

Tony Romo landing move to … LeBron James????

The King and his enterprise associate say that damn-near occurred approach again in 2011 … with Maverick Carter revealing Jerry Jones supplied LBJ a contract with the Dallas Cowboys!!

Here’s the deal … LeBron stated on an Uninterrupted podcast Monday he had such severe issues concerning the NBA lockout in 2011, he really started coaching for a pro-football profession.

The Lakers famous person — who was with the Miami Heat on the time — says he modified up his complete exercise routine within the occasion he must swap sports activities.

LeBron says he was useless severe about all of it too … claiming he added 40 occasions, extra bench urgent and even sled pushing.

“The thoughts came into my mind,” James stated. “I had no concept how lengthy the lockout was going to be.”

In truth, Carter chimed in and stated issues bought so severe — the Cowboys really reached out with a proposal!!

Fortunately for the NBA, the league bought again to work, and LeBron by no means had the prospect to modify sports activities … as an alternative, deciding to border and hold Jerry’s supply on the wall versus signing it.

But, LeBron admits soccer is an itch he is unhappy he by no means scratched … revealing he straight-up nonetheless goals concerning the sport!

“It’s crazy because I actually never run on the field in my dreams,” James stated. “It always gets to the point where I’m either in the locker room or getting dressed or talking about or seeing the fans and as soon as I’m about to run on the field, something else happens in my dream. It’s like something that it always happens like that.”

The NBA continues to be hoping to return to play this season amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, within the meantime, the Cowboys COULD nonetheless use one other tight finish …