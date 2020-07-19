LeBron James rookie trading card sells for record $1.8m at auction | NBA News

A rare LeBron James trading card sold for a record-breaking $1.8m at an auction.

Saturday’s sale at Goldin Auctions nearly doubled the previous record for a modern-day card of $923,000 set in May for a card of Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, according to Yahoo Sports.

Upper Deck produced only 23 copies of this particular card, which was signed by James during his 2003-04 rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This LeBron James card just sold at @GoldinAuctions for $1.8 million, the record for a modern day card. Winner is @LeoreAvidar, who says purchase is part of strategy to “bring something big to the collectibles and alternative asset business in the coming months.” pic.twitter.com/rN9lepvVpE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 19, 2020

The card was in “gem mint” condition with a 9.5 grade (out of 10), according to Beckett Publications.

The card was purchased by collector Leore Avidar, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network.

A 16-time All-Star and four-time Most Valuable Player, James, is currently chasing his fourth NBA title and first as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 35-year-old veteran ranks third in league history with 34,087 points.​