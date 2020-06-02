LeBron James Rips Social Media Clout Chasers Using L.A. Chaos For Content

Breaking News

“They’ll Do ANYTHING for Clout!! Cardi and Offset tried to tell y’all.”

That’s LeBron James taking goal at two girls who used the chaos in L.A. as photograph alternatives … and yeah, the King is BIG MAD over all of it!!

Here’s the deal … rioters and looters wreaked havoc on shops and outlets in Santa Monica all day and night time Sunday — and on Monday, two girls confirmed as much as take pics with the rubble.

While residents aided within the rebuilding effort … one girl faked using an influence device on storefront plywood after which bolted off.

This woman stopped somebody boarding up a retailer in Santa Monica so she might maintain the drill for an image, then drove away. Please don’t do that. #santamonicaprotest #BlackLivesMatter #BlackLivesMatterLA pic.twitter.com/lgt2rZogk9 — ewu (@ewufortheloss) June 1, 2020

“This lady stopped someone boarding up a store in Santa Monica so she could hold the drill for a picture, then drove away,” one witness stated of the scene. “Please don’t do this.”

Another girl posed in entrance of a retailer that had been ransacked simply hours earlier … with a witness there saying, “This girl is making her boyfriend take a picture of her in front of a smashed T-Mobile. Oh my God!”

White girls proceed to disappoint. These protesters will not be a content material alternative for you. This is in Santa Monica. pic.twitter.com/4Q357tTvXN — Nicole Baio (@nicolebaio) June 1, 2020

Both scenes have been blasted on HARD social media … with LeBron calling them out as clout chasers — and P!nk lashing out on the faux energy drill girl as properly.

“What is wrong with these entitled a**holes?!” the “What About Us” singer stated. “Who the f*ck are you and who are your parents you horrible person. How can anyone defend this???!!!”