LeBron James preaches need to adjust to ‘different’ environment in NBA bubble | NBA News

The 4th and last regular-season clash in between the LA competitors headings the NBA’s re-opening night and James comprehends, although the Lakers are the small house group, any benefit they would have had their Staples Center arena is negated by a lack of fans.

“It is a various situation. That’s what 2020 [has been like],” James stated. “People have been asking me, ‘how is the bubble?’ and I just said, ‘it’s 2020!’. Everything is different and you just have to be able to adjust to it.”

In March, following NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s choice to suspend the season, James voiced his issues over playing competitive video games without fans. Speaking after Lakers practice on Wednesday, the four-time MVP appeared to have actually rationalized a method to channel fan assistance.

“Will it feel like a home game at Staples Center? It won’t have that feeling because our fans give us so much energy and so much support and we want to give that back to them on the floor,” he stated.

“It is still our job to go out and perform because they are still supporting us behind their phones, tablets, TVs and laptops.”

