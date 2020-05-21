LeBron James Holding Private Lakers Workouts with COVID Testing

Breaking News

LeBron James is already again to work with his Lakers teammates … holding small, non-public exercises in safe spots in L.A. … and imposing strict security protocols to maintain everybody secure from COVID.

Of course, the Lakers facility reopened this previous Saturday … however gamers aren’t in a position to practice collectively on the court docket on the similar time.

The King has discovered a technique to assemble a few of his males to maintain the chemistry alive … securing a closed-off, non-public court docket to coach with 1-2 teammates at a time, in line with Shams Charania.

“All the safety measures have been taken,” Shams says. “In these private workouts, everyone has been tested, everyone involved has practiced social distancing.”

LeBron James has held secure, non-public on-court exercises with some Lakers teammates at a safe location, our NBA @ShamsCharania experiences. More particulars: pic.twitter.com/P4TamkL6li — Stadium (@Stadium) May 21, 2020

@Stadium

“Everyone involved has taken the necessary steps to make sure that they’re following all the guidelines.”

Bron’s teammate, Danny Green, gave particulars on what it is like being on the Lakers facility on the “Load Management” podcast … saying everybody will get swabbed earlier than they enter the door, has telephones, keys, wallets and extra sanitized upon arrival … and should trade their sneakers with flip flops.

As for coaching … teammates are placed on schedules to ensure they by no means cross paths … and solely have an allotted period of time to observe on the court docket.

The excellent news? California Governor Gavin Newsom says there may very well be professional sports activities again within the state as early because the first week of June.