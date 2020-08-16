LeBron James Gave Powerful Farewell Speech on ‘Space Jam’ Set, Hear the Audio

By
Jackson Delong
-

Exclusive

TMZSports com

TMZ Sports gotten audio of the farewell speech LeBron James offered to the “Space Jam” cast and team on his last day of shooting … and it’s psychological things.

The NBA super star– using his # 6 ‘Toon Squad’ consistent– dealt with the cast and team in Summer 2019 (prior to the COVID pandemic) … and described why it was so crucial for him to take the function in the top place.

“I’m gonna be honest completely with you guys — when I found out about the project, I was like it’s ‘Space Jam’! It’s a movie that I grew up watching. People in the movie that I idolize. I was like absolutely, I gotta do it. There’s no way I can turn down ‘Space Jam’!”


TMZSports com

Bron joked that he had reservations when he understood the production schedule was so requiring, however eventually chose it was the chance of a life time.

” I’m simply a little kid from …

