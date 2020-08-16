LeBron James Gave Powerful Farewell Speech on ‘Space Jam’ Set, Hear the Audio



TMZ Sports gotten audio of the farewell speech LeBron James offered to the “Space Jam” cast and team on his last day of shooting … and it’s psychological things.

The NBA super star– using his # 6 ‘Toon Squad’ consistent– dealt with the cast and team in Summer 2019 (prior to the COVID pandemic) … and described why it was so crucial for him to take the function in the top place.

“I’m gonna be honest completely with you guys — when I found out about the project, I was like it’s ‘Space Jam’! It’s a movie that I grew up watching. People in the movie that I idolize. I was like absolutely, I gotta do it. There’s no way I can turn down ‘Space Jam’!”



Bron joked that he had reservations when he understood the production schedule was so requiring, however eventually chose it was the chance of a life time.