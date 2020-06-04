LeBron James Calls Out Laura Ingraham, ‘Tired Of This Treatment Right Here’

Breaking News

LeBron James is weighing in on that new viral video of Laura Ingraham … questioning why she did not tell Drew Brees to “shut up and dribble” just how she told LeBron back 2018.

The clip shows just how Ingraham went after LeBron for criticizing Donald Trump back in your day … when she told the NBA star, “Keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, ‘Shut up and dribble.'”

Fast-forward to June 2020 … when Ingraham defended Brees on her behalf show, saying, “He’s allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him.”

Laura Ingraham to LeBron and KD: “Shut up and dribble!” To Drew Brees: “He’s allowed to have an opinion.” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/PtEBHdPh7o — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 4, 2020

Enter, LeBron … who says, “If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here????”

He added, “And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see CHANGE!!! #ShutUpAndDribbleThisPowerfulBlackManComingFullSteam”

Other superstar athletes in the united states weighed in on the clip aswell … with L.A. Chargers receiver Keenan Allen saying, “Wow … so Bron and KD need to shut up and dribble… but DREW BREES (white man) can have opinions … RACISM!!!”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans added, “People like her are f*cking disgusting.”