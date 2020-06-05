LeBron James Blasts Fox News’ Laura Ingraham For Defending Drew Brees After He Criticized National Anthem Kneelers

NBA legend LeBron James just called out Fox News host Laura Ingraham for defending Drew Brees after the New Orleans Saints quarterback criticized those who kneel during the national anthem.

“He’s allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him,” Ingraham said of Brees on Wednesday. “I mean, he’s a person. He has some worth, I would imagine. I mean, this is beyond football, though. This is totalitarian conduct.”

This hit a nerve with James, as Ingraham had famously told him to “shut up and dribble” when that he talked about his liberal politics in 2018; he took to Twitter to post video of her attacking him. “If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on,” James tweeted along side the video. “Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here?” James continued to say he won’t stop until that he sees “CHANGE,” adding the hashtag: #ShutUpAndDribbleThisPowerfulBlackManComingFullSteam.

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we’re is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment the following! Can we break it down for you personally any simpler than this right here???? ‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

Ingraham taken care of immediately James on her behalf show on Thursday night, saying that each American has got the “God-given right” to speak out about any issue which they choose. “I think in order to heal and shed light on gross injustices, our country needs more dialogue, not less,” she said, according to The New York Post. “And we need more respect, not retribution.”

Ingraham added that most Americans are looking for “reconciliation” right now. “That means politicians, police and even cultural figures all working together,” she said. “All of us.” James was one of the first public figures to shame Brees for daring to state an unflattering opinion of anthem kneelers.

WOW MAN!! ‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this time. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one particular https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

While all Americans truly can speak their minds as much as they please, most of us would indeed be better off if James would recognize God-given rights to speak freely is a two-way street—Drew Brees included.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 5, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

‘Antifa’ kid who smashed cop car and launched violent riots is escorted in to Pittsburgh police custody by his mom and dad

Looters break into Philadelphia gun store: Come in person with 67-year-old owner armed with M4 rifle

Drew Brees forced to apologize after taking a stand against kneeling during the national anthem