LeBron James believes he would have meshed well as Michael Jordan’s teammate

DWYANE WADE SAYS ‘IF THERE WERE NO MICHAEL JORDAN, THERE WOULD BE NO ME’

“Me personally, the way I play the game – team first – I feel like my best assets work perfectly with Mike,” James stated in a video posted on the UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube web page. “Mike is an assassin. When it comes to playing the game of basketball, scoring the way he scored the ball, [then] my ability to pass, my ability to read the game plays and plays and plays in advance.”

James stated he admired Scottie Pippen rising up whereas watching the Bulls.

EX-JAZZ PLAYER SAYS CITY OF CHICAGO TRIED TO PLAY DEFENSE WITH PLAYBOY MODELS, CAKE

“I saw the things he was able to do with Mike. I just think it would’ve been a whole ‘nother level. Pip was one of my favorite players … It would’ve been a whole ‘nother level with me being a point forward, with me being that point forward alongside of him during those Chicago runs,” James stated.

James additionally talked concerning the time he was capable of play with Jordan on the Hall of Famer’s summer season camp at UC Santa Barbara in 2003.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We used to play around 9 p.m. The camp would end…and we would stay along with the college kids that he would invite,” he stated. “We would get a good-ass run in for about an hour, an hour-15. I was on the same team with MJ and we didn’t lose a game.”