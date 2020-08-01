LeBron James and the NBA picks up where Colin Kaepernick left off

This is the web variation of raceAhead, Fortune’s twice weekly newsletter on race and culture. Sign up to get it provided complimentary to your inbox.
NBA gamers and coaches keep up Kap’s deal with the anthem, jail walls can’t keep in the coronavirus. Elsewhere, the Esselen people returns what’s theirs in Big Sur, while the incredible MacKenzie Scott distributes her wealth.
But initially, here’s your holiday-inspired week in evaluation, in Haiku.
Long distance pilgrims
on a social distant quest.
The cooking area table
delights of food, chatter,
household pleasure suppressed:
Eid during COVID
This year’s banquet is a
sacrifice for those who grieve;
enjoyed ones lost,
rituals curtailed
in an Eid Mubarak Zoom.
Still, there are true blessings
to be discovered in the
world, and a long for love and
peace, minutes of delight.
Wishing you lots of minutes of delight this weekend.
