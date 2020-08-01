LeBron James and the NBA picks up where Colin Kaepernick left off

This is the web variation of raceAhead, Fortune’s twice weekly newsletter on race and culture. Sign up to get it provided complimentary to your inbox.

NBA gamers and coaches keep up Kap’s deal with the anthem, jail walls can’t keep in the coronavirus. Elsewhere, the Esselen people returns what’s theirs in Big Sur, while the incredible MacKenzie Scott distributes her wealth.

But initially, here’s your holiday-inspired week in evaluation, in Haiku.

Long distance pilgrims

on a social distant quest.

The cooking area table

delights of food, chatter,

household pleasure suppressed:

Eid during COVID

This year’s banquet is a

sacrifice for those who grieve;

enjoyed ones lost,

rituals curtailed

in an Eid Mubarak Zoom.

Still, there are true blessings

to be discovered in the

world, and a long for love and

peace, minutes of delight.

Wishing you lots of minutes of delight this weekend.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

Ellen [email protected]





Read The Full Article