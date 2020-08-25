LeBron James and the Green Bay Packers are among those speaking out on the Wisconsin police shooting

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship game Monday, James called for justice in a Twitter post connected to the video proving the Sunday event in which Blake, a Black guy, was shot and seriously hurt by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Video of the shooting, launched on Facebook, stimulated demonstrations in the city.

“And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This sh*t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE,” James stated.

After the Laker’s 135-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday, James discussed Blake’s shooting and how it impacted him being a Black daddy. Blake was shot in front of his 3 kids.

“Having two boys of my own and me being African American in America and to see what continues to happen with the police brutality towards my kind, continue to see what goes on with just the (unjust), it’s very troubling. It’s very troubling,” James informed Turner Sports’Jared Greenberg “My prayers go to that family, and hopefully we can have some change.” James has actually been among the most outspoken NBA gamers when it pertains to social justice. “The game of basketball has always been bigger than just a ball and a rim and 10 guys on the floor, four referees,” James stated, speaking to Turner Sports following the Lakers’ very first playoff win recently. “We utilized this platform to spread out a great deal of favorable, a great deal of love …

