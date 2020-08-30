LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 79 points as Lakers complete series win over Trail Blazers | NBA News

Anthony Davis scored 43 points and LeBron James included 36 to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-122 success over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night to win the Western Conference first-round series in 5 video games.

Saturday night’s NBA playoff ratings Trail Blazers 122-131 Lakers – Los Angeles win series 4-1

Thunder 80-114 Rockets – (*79 *) lead series 3-2

Magic 104-118 Bucks – Milwaukee win series 4-1

Portland Trail Blazers 122-131Los Angeles Lakers

















2:15.



Highlights of Game 5 of the Western Conference preliminary playoff series in between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers



Anthony Davis scored 43 points and LeBron James included 36 to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-122 success over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night to win the …