LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 79 points as Lakers complete series win over Trail Blazers | NBA News

Anthony Davis scored 43 points and LeBron James included 36 to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-122 success over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night to win the Western Conference first-round series in 5 video games.
Saturday night’s NBA playoff ratings
- Trail Blazers 122-131 Lakers – Los Angeles win series 4-1
- Thunder 80-114 Rockets – (*79 *) lead series 3-2
- Magic 104-118 Bucks – Milwaukee win series 4-1
