LeBron James Among Collective Pushing to Recruit Poll Workers for Election

The More Than a Vote collective, headlined by LeBron James and athletes across multiple professional sports leagues, is pushing to recruit poll workers ahead of the November election, Astead W. Herndon of the New York Times reports.

Renee Montgomery, the Atlanta Dream guard who opted out of the 2020 WNBA season in order to further the social justice movement, is also involved with the organization.

The campaign is More Than a Vote’s second since launching in June. Having already successfully partnered with sports teams in Los Angeles and Atlanta to turn their stadiums into polling stations, the group is determined to ensure that there are sufficient personnel available to make election day run smoothly, particularly in black districts.

In collaboration with the NAACP, the organization will push to recruit young people to work the polls in states like Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida and Ohio.

The project will entail general poll worker recruitment, a paid advertising campaign and corporate partnerships with the goal of encouraging employees to volunteer as poll workers.

News of the latest More Than A Vote campaign comes at an unprecedented time in sports history.