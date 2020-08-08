LeBron, Giannis and Harden named MVP finalists By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Toronot Raptors



The NBA revealed the finalists for 6 significant awards on Saturday, consisting of Most Valuable Player hopefuls Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and LeBron James.

Antetokounmpo, who won the award last season, gotten in Saturday balancing profession highs in scoring (297) and rebounding (137) for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden, the 2017-18 MVP, is on track to win his 3rd successive NBA scoring title with 34.3 points per video game for the Houston Rockets.

James, a four-time MVP, is balancing 25.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and a league-leading 10.3 helps for the Los AngelesLakers The just gamers with more MVP awards are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 6 and Bill Russell and Michael Jordan with 5 each.

The Rookie of the Year finalists are Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn and New Orleans Pelicans forward ZionWilliamson Williamson and Morant were the very first 2 choices in the 2019 NBA Draft, while Nunn was undrafted.

The finalists for Most Improved Player are Heat forward Bam Adebayo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Pelicans forward BrandonIngram Doncic was the Rookie of the Year in 2018-19

Antetokounmpo is likewise a finalist for Defensive …