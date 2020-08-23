LeBron dominates, Lakers take 2-1 lead By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat



LeBron James tape-recorded 38 points, 12 rebounds and 8 helps to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-108 triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday night near Orlando.

Anthony Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the 2nd half and ended up with 11 rebounds, 8 helps and 3 obstructed shots as Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series ahead of Monday’s Game 4. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 points, and Alex Caruso included 10 points and 7 helps.

Portland star Damian Lillard contributed 34 points and 7 helps while having fun with a dislocated left forefinger. CJ McCollum signed up 28 points and 8 rebounds, Carmelo Anthony had 20 points and 4 takes and Jusuf Nurkic included 10 points.

Lillard made 5 of 11 shots from 3-point variety and was 8 of 20 total however made simply 2 of 9 field-goal efforts in the 2nd half. The Trail Blazers linked on 41.1 percent of their shots and were 12 of 35 from 3-point variety.

Oklahoma City Thunder 119– Houston Rockets 107 (OT)

Chris Paul drilled a 3-point heave as part of a 12-0 go to open overtime, and Oklahoma City beat …