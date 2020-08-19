LeBron and Lakers wear red MAGA-like hats but the message asks for justice for Breonna Taylor

Ahead of Game 1 of their first-round playoff series versus the Portland Trail Blazers, gamers from the Lakers were seen using red hats, which appeared like MAGA hats used by fans of President Donald Trump.

But the text on the hats checks out: “Make America Great Again Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor.”

Taylor was shot and eliminated by Louisville Police in her house throughout a flawed forced-entry raid in the morning hours of March 13. None of the officers included has actually been charged with a criminal offense.

The workplace of the Kentucky Attorney General is investigating the incident James informed press reporters in July that NBA gamers were concentrating on the case. “I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that’s going on with that situation,” James stated. The Lakers are the front runner in the Western Conference for the NBA playoffs, but they remain in early difficulty in the preliminary in the bubble in Orlando,Florida On Tuesday night, the eighth-seeded Blazers– who led by as numerous as 16 points– beat the Lakers 100-93 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. James completed with a triple double of 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 helps. It’s James’ 24th profession playoff triple double. Earlier Tuesday, the front runner in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, …

