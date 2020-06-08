Lebanon’s president urges unity after night of violence – Middle East Monitor

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun called for national unity on Sunday after violence erupted in parts of Beirut between supporters of rival sectarian political parties, reported Reuters.

Lebanon maintains a fragile sectarian balance since its many religious sects fought a 1975-1990 civil war with factions frequently backed by regional rivals.

A economic crisis that began late this past year, rooted in decades of state waste and corruption, is seen since the biggest threat to the country’s stability since the war.

“Our strength remains in our national unity…What happened last night is a warning bell,” Aoun’s office quoted him as saying on Twitter. “We must put our political disputes aside and hurry to work together to revive our country from the depth of the successive crises.”

Read: Lebanese resume anti-government protests as lockdown eased

Gunfire was heard in certain Beirut neighbourhoods and suburbs on Saturday night all through scuffles between supporters of rival parties, local media reported. Security forces deployed in vast quantities.

Calm came ultimately back after a tense standoff in a Christian-Shia district linked to the start of the civil war, along a former frontline, local media said.

Earlier on Saturday, security forces had fired tear gas at protesters who threw rocks, angry at the ruling elite and its handling of the crisis.

Lebanon: MP advises officials to ‘shoot in the direction’ of protesters