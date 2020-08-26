Lebanon’s political elite ‘in denial’ as government talks slow

In the wake of this month’s devastating explosion at Beirut port, French president Emmanuel Macron urged a “new political pact” for the Lebanese people, making it clear that reform was needed if the country was to receive the financial support it needs to resolve its economic crisis.

But with Mr Macron, who has led global calls for change, due to return to Beirut next week, the factionalism and horse-trading that has long dogged Lebanese politics is delaying progress. Even as the crisis deepens, there is no agreement on a credible candidate to lead a new government.

Frequently touted as a possibility, despite being ousted after protests last year, Saad Hariri, a three-time former prime minister, made clear on Tuesday that he was not interested in the job. “Certain political forces are still in a state of severe denial of the reality of Lebanon,” he said in a statement, a nod both to his lack of support and the political establishment’s resistance to meaningful reform.

This political “system has hit a wall a long time ago and it’s impossible for it to move forward,” said Bachar el-Halabi, a Middle East geopolitical analyst for ClipperData. Lebanon’s “crisis is huge and unprecedented on all levels and no one is willing to take on that…