Lebanon’s Hezbollah denies infiltration attempt or clashes near Lebanese frontier – Middle East Monitor

The Iran- backed Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah on Monday rejected its forces had actually attempted to penetrate the Lebanese-Israeli frontier or that it had actually taken part in clashes in the contested Shebaa Farms location.

The group’s declaration was released after an Israeli military representative stated Israeli soldiers had “thwarted an infiltration attempt by a Hezbollah terror squad” throughout a limit with Israeli- inhabited area.

Lebanese sources had actually informed Reuters that Hezbollah performed an operation versus the Israeli military, days after a member of the group was eliminated in a declared Israeli attack in Syria.

Hezbollah stated in its declaration that Monday’s occurrence was “one-sided” which Israeli forces had “moved nervously on the ground” due to an increased state of alert.

“There were no clashes or opening of fire from our side in today’s events,” it stated. “Our response to the martyrdom of Ali Kamel (Mohsen)… will surely come.”

The Shebaa Farms location is inhabited by Israel and declared byLebanon The United Nations concerns the area as part of Syrian land caught by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.