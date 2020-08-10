Lebanon’s government expected to step down Monday in wake of Beirut blast, sources say

A senior ministerial source informed CNN he thought the government would be lowered to caretaker status by Monday night. Three cabinet ministers have currently give up, in addition to 7 members of parliament.

Lebanon was currently suffering through its worst recession in years, paired with increasing coronavirus rates, and the government was afflicted by allegations of corruption and gross mismanagement.

Tuesday’s blast, which harmed or damaged much of the Lebanese capital and was connected to a long-neglected stash of possibly explosive chemicals, was the final stroke for lots of Beirut citizens.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab, a self-styled reformer, was ushered into power last December, 2 months after a popular uprising brought down the previousgovernment Diab’s government is made up of technocrats and supported by significant political celebrations, consisting of the Iran- backed political and militant group Hezbollah.