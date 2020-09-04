Lebanon’s Druze leader calls on Gulf States to join French initiative – Middle East Monitor

The leader of Lebanon’s Druze and President of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, called on Wednesday for the Gulf nations to join the French initiative to “save” the nation. Jumblatt worried that he trusts the program proposed by the federal government in Paris.

Speaking to Lebanese LBCI channel, the veteran political leader kept in mind that the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc has actually called Mustafa Adib for the post of a prime minister due to the fact that “There is a unique French initiative to rescue what’s left of Greater Lebanon.”

Commenting on United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s declarations worrying Hezbollah’s arms and rockets, Jumblatt stated that he must ignore the rockets now.

“This is a matter to be addressed in a timely manner,” he described. “What is required is that they help us economically. Sanctions against Hezbollah will not weaken it, but rather will weaken the Lebanese entity.”

In conclusion, Jumblatt worried the significance of bring back residents’ self-confidence in Lebanese banks.

Hands off Lebanon: Macron's self-serving 'New Pact' should be avoided

