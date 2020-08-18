Lebanon tribunal judge: No evidence of involvement by Hezbollah leadership in Hariri’s killing

Judge David Re, Presiding Judge, Judge Janet Nosworthy and Judge Micheline Braidy participate in a session of the United Nations- backed Lebanon Tribunal bying far a judgement in the case of 4 males being attempted in absentia for the 2005 battle that eliminated previous Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 other individuals, in Leidschendam, Netherlands August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/Pool

Leidschendam, NETHERLANDS (Reuters) – There is no evidence that the leadership of the Iran- backed Shi’ ite Muslim group Hezbollah, or the Syrian federal government, were included in the 2005 battle that eliminated previous Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, a judge stated onTuesday

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon reads the decision in the trial of 4 Hezbollah members charged with conspiracy to eliminate Hariri and 21 others.

“The trial chamber is of the view that Syria and Hezbollah may have had motives to eliminate Mr Hariri and his political allies, however there is no evidence that the Hezbollah leadership had any involvement in Mr. Hariri’s murder and there is no direct evidence of Syrian involvement,” stated Judge David Re, checking out a summary of the court’s 2,600 page choice.