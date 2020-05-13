Lebanon reinstates temporary coronavirus lockdown in response to spike in cases

Friday prayers have additionally been halted for one week.

The authorities had been easing restrictions initially put in place in March as a part of a five-phase plan, and in late April some eating places and companies had been allowed to begin reopening.

But the nation noticed a spike in an infection fee over the weekend, with 36 new cases reported Saturday. This was the very best variety of new cases reported in a day since March 20, when 53 cases had been reported, in accordance to the Ministry of Public Health.

Lebanon, a rustic with a inhabitants of round 600 million, has been in a position to keep a comparatively low unfold of the virus and has had a complete of 878 cases and 26 deaths as of Wednesday.

But Lebanese officers consider the relaxed attitudes towards social distancing have contributed to the spike.

Lebanon’s economic system was struggling prior to the coronavirus restrictions, however now 45 p.c of the nation is believed to be beneath the poverty line, and the Lebanese foreign money has misplaced 60 p.c of its worth to the greenback.

As reported by the native Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), Lebanese Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni accomplished the primary stage of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) onWednesday.

The IMF instructed the outlet that their goal is to discover a resolution that addresses the “economic and social conditions” inside Lebanon right now.

Lebanon had initiated part three of the reopening plan earlier than reentering right into a temporary lockdown. Phase three measures are anticipated to be reinstated Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.