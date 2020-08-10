Lebanon refuses to release bodies of blast victims with outstanding parking tickets – Middle East Monitor

Lebanese authorities are asking for proof that the people killed in last week’s blast don’t have outstanding parking tickets before their bodies are handed over.

In a now widely shared video on MTV, one man tells the TV presenter that they needed a certain document in order to receive his brother’s body:

I had to wait for over two and a half hours. They requested my ID and my brother’s ID, to confirm the death. It was important for them to know if my brother had a speeding ticket so that it could be paid before receiving the body.

Twitter user Leil-Zahra Mortada, who posted the interview, said she knows of at least one other mother who was denied receiving the body of her son over an unpaid parking ticket.

The Lebanese embassy did not respond to requests for comment.

More than 200 people were killed, 6,000 were injured and some 300,000 made homeless after a massive explosion in Beirut port ripped through the capital last Tuesday. The blast destroyed parts of the city and intensified the economic and political distress which has engulfed Lebanon for months.

Lebanon’s health system was already on its knees due to the coronavirus pandemic and hospitals, already full to capacity, were turning people away.

Authorities say the explosion came from a 2,750-tonne shipment of highly…