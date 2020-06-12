Lebanon protests escalate as currency dives

Image copyright

Hundreds of people took to the streets in cities across Lebanon amid escalating protests as the country faces a collapse in its currency.

Anger has surged as the Lebanese pound tumbled to record lows, having lost 70% of its value since October.

The prime minister has known as an emergency cabinet meeting to talk about the overall economy.

Protests within the cost of living began last October and have grown again after having a pause throughout coronavirus lockdown.

In the administrative centre, Beirut, along with other cities demonstrators blocked roads and set tyres and rubbish bins alight, within the northern city of Tripoli protesters threw petrol bombs at banks.

Many Lebanese citizens who rely on hard currency savings have fallen into poverty, their plight worsened by the pandemic.

