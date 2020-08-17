Lebanon president fails to rule out peace with Israel – Middle East Monitor

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun has actually cast doubt over his position on making peace with Israel after he stopped working to rule out the possibility throughout an unique interview with French news channel BFMTV on Saturday.

Asked throughout the interview whether Lebanon might be prepared to concur a peace offer with its southern neighbour, Aoun stated: “That depends. We have problems with Israel, we have to resolve them first.”

Lebanon and Israel are technically at war and stress along the United Nations (UN) demarcated Blue Line which separates the 2, stay high. As just recently as 2006, a war was contested the border in between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, who have a fortress of assistance in the south of Lebanon.

Aoun’s remarks likewise come as a shock for lots of offered the president and his political celebration, the Free Patriotic Movement’s, close ties to Hezbollah.

Moreover, the remarks come as local stress are running high over allegations levelled backward and forward in the after-effects of the 4 August surge which rocked Lebanon’s capital, Beirut.

The surge, which occurred when almost 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fired up in the city’s port, has actually up until now declared the lives of nearly 200 and hurt a minimum of 6,500 more.

