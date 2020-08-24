Lebanon political circles at odds over Saad Hariri’s return to premiership – Middle East Monitor

Lebanese political circles are having a hard time coming to terms with the return of the former Prime Minister Saad Hariri to the premiership.

The Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported sources as saying that the Progressive Socialist Party headed by Walid Jumblatt was not enthusiastic by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s proposal regarding Hariri’s return to the post.

The sources said Berri and the Shia factions in general are in favour of Hariri’s return, noting that Jumblatt could also come around and endorse Hariri.

However, the sources explained that the most ambiguous position is that of President Michel Aoun and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil who was not responsive to Berri’s proposal during their meeting.

Sources close to Bassil said after the meeting that the name of the next prime minister was not discussed during the meeting.

Earlier this month, the entire government of Lebanon resigned amid protests against corruption and the mismanagement that led to a catastrophic blast in Beirut that destroyed the immediate area and damaged buildings across the city, killing over 200 people and injuring more than 6,000 others.

