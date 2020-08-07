Lebanon navigates food challenge with no grain silo and few stocks By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: View of the Beirut port with its huge cranes and grain silo.



By Maha El Dahan and Ellen Francis

DUBAI/BEIRUT (Reuters) – Beirut’s blast damaged Lebanon’s just big grain silo, with prepares for another in the nation’s 2nd most significant port Tripoli shelved years ago due to an absence of financing, the U.N.’s FAO, Tripoli port director and a local grain professional informedReuters

The damage of the 120,000- tonne capability structure and of the port, the primary entry point for food imports, implies purchasers will need to count on smaller sized personal storage centers for their wheat purchases, intensifying worries of food lacks.

Lebanon, a country of an approximated 6 million individuals, imports nearly all of its wheat.

“There are smaller storage sites within the private sector millers because they have to store wheat before it is milled into flour,” Maurice Saade, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) agent in Lebanon, informed Reuters.

“In terms of grain silos, that was the only major one.”

Dozens are still missing out on after Tuesday’s surge at the port that eliminated a minimum of 154 individuals, hurt 5,000 and left approximately 250,000 homeless, in a nation currently staggering from financial disaster and a rise in …