2/2 ©Reuters Holiday Inn Hotel is visualized on fire throughout clashes in Beirut



By Tom Perry and Imad Creidi

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Looking back on his youth in the recently declared state of Lebanon almost a century back, Salah Tizani states the nation was set on course for disaster from the start by colonial powers and sectarian overlords.

Tizani, much better understood in Lebanon as Abou Salim, was among Lebanon’s very first TELEVISION celebs. He shot to popularity in the 1960s with a weekly funny reveal that provided a political and social review of the nascent state.

Now aged 92, he lucidly traces the crises that have actually besieged Lebanon – wars, intrusions, assassinations and, most just recently, a terrible chemicals surge – back to the days when France sculpted its borders out of the Ottoman Empire in 1920 and sectarian political leaders understood as “the zuama” emerged as its masters.

“The mistake that nobody was aware of is that people went to bed one day thinking they were Syrians or Ottomans, let’s say, and the next day they woke up to find themselves in the Lebanese state,” Tizani stated. “Lebanon was just thrown together.”

Lebanon’s most current experience, theAug 4 Beirut port surge that eliminated some 180 individuals, hurt 6,000 and ravaged a swathe of the city, …