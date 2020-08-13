Lebanon has only 4 months of wheat stock – Middle East Monitor

Outgoing Lebanese Minister of Economy, Raoul Nehme, stated the nation’s stock of wheat and flour will be enough the regional market for the next 4 months.

“Lebanon has 32,000 tonnes of flour in addition to 110,000 tonnes that arrived or will arrive in the coming two weeks. This means we have enough for four months,” Nehme wrote on Twitter, including that the nation does not have “a stock crisis or a bread crisis!”

At least 171 individuals were eliminated in the surge surge in Beirut’s port recently, while thousands more were hurt and roughly 300,000 homeowners made homeless. The blast has ruined the nation’s grain silos which consisted of 120,000 tonnes of wheat.

The United Nations stated Lebanon has only 6 weeks’ supply of wheat.

The World Food Program has revealed that it will send out 17,000 tonnes of flour, which will be dispersed to the impacted locations.

The administration of Sidon port revealed on Tuesday the arrival of the very first 2 business ships bring 11,500 tonnes of wheat.

READ: Who will conserve Lebanon from financial collapse?