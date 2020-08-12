Lebanon Fast Facts – CNN

Capital: Beirut

Ethnic groups: Arab 95%, Armenian 4%, other 1%

GDP (buying power parity): $8825 billion (2017 est.)

GDP per capita: $19,600 (2017 est.)

Timeline

1918 – After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, France acquires control of the location that consists of contemporary- day Lebanon.

November 22, 1943 – Lebanon declares self-reliance.

1948-1975 – A a great deal of Palestinian refugees settle in Lebanon after the development of Israel in May1948 The regular clashes in between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters agitate the nation. Also sometimes, the Lebanese army battles fights versus the Palestinians, triggering additional discontent.

July-October 1958 – United States forces assist to manage civil discontent.

1975 – Civil war breaks out.

1976 – At the invite of the Lebanese federal government, Syria sends out soldiers, called the Arab Deterrent Force, to assist end the civil war.

March 1978 – Israel gets into Lebanon and inhabits a location in the south. After demonstration from the Israel gets into Lebanon and inhabits a location in the south. After demonstration from the United Nations, Israel withdraws, however develops a “security zone” in the south of the nation, administered by the Army of South Lebanon.

June 1982 – Israel gets into Lebanon to attack Palestine Liberation Organization targets.

August 1982 – Bashir Gemayel is chosen president. However, he is assassinated on …