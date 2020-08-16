Lebanon faces ‘biggest danger’, needs elections, says patriarch – Middle East Monitor

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric contacted Sunday for early parliamentary elections and a federal government formed to save the nation instead of the judgment “political class” after the large surge in Beirut’s port tossed the country into chaos, reports Reuters.

The now-caretaker cabinet resigned amidst demonstrations over the August 4 blast that eliminated more than 172 individuals, hurt 6,000, left 300,000 homeless and damaged swathes of the Mediterranean city, intensifying a deep monetary crisis.

Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, who holds sway in Lebanon as head of the Maronite church from which the president need to be drawn under sectarian power-sharing, cautioned that Lebanon was today dealing with “its biggest danger”.

“We will not allow for Lebanon to become a compromise card between nations that want to rebuild ties amongst themselves,” Al-Rai stated in a Sunday preaching, without calling any nations. He included:

We need to begin instantly with modification and rapidly hold early parliamentary elections without the diversion of talking about a brand-new election law and to form a brand-new federal government.

Several MPs sent their resignations over the port surge however not in the number required to liquify parliament.

Under the constitution, …