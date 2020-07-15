Lebanon crisis: Dumpster diving, blackouts and suicides. Country’s woes laid bare

Across the country, elderly couples search through refuse together, and teenage boys scrounge for clothes and shoes to create back to their own families.

Many of these cower when approached by cameras and journalists. “Please, just go to the other side of the street. Go far away,” one man, searching by way of a Beirut dumpster, told a CNN crew.

As Lebanon entered a Covid-induced lockdown earlier in 2010, the destruction of the center class remained largely out of sight, but now, because it reopens, there is no escaping the dystopian scenes of desperation repeated across the country.

Nearly each day, the snowball effect of Lebanon’s economic melt down brings new developments. For weeks, the country’s currency has been in free-fall, losing 60% of its value within the last month alone.

People’s life savings, locked up by the banks’ discretionary capital controls, imposed since November, are largely believed to have gone up in smoke.

Doctors and university professors who, just a few months ago, were considered upper-middle class are now actually making roughly the same as a few hundred dollars a month.

Meanwhile, prices have surged — the situation is verging on hyper-inflation — and fuel shortages have plunged the united states into darkness, with power outages lasting almost 24 hours.

“It feels very hopeless,” said Carmen Geha, an activist and associate professor of public administration at the American University of Beirut. “You’re sitting and waiting and every day it gets worse, and the folks around you receive worse.

“It feels like you’re waiting for the conclusion of the entire world, with people eating out of garbage cans and people stealing from pharmacies,” she added, recalling one recent armed robbery of diapers at a pharmacy. Diapers are prohibitively high priced for many in Lebanon.

“I didn’t think it was likely to be this bad,” she said. “I didn’t think we would be living in a jungle.”

Less than nine months ago, the country swelled with acts of indignation against a political elite widely accused of corruption. Protesters demanding the downfall of Lebanon’s sectarian leadership forced nationwide road closures, and patriotic anthems blasted from speakers set up at makeshift protest sites likened to social utopias.

Fast forward to today, and the contrast is stark.

The flurry of small demonstrations that continue to appear around the country receives scant media attention. Instead, a string of recent suicides dominates conversations, and the atmosphere is solemn.

Half-empty cafes and restaurants play music at low volume, and social media marketing pages that could normally be advertising summer parties and carnivals now issue an instant succession of calls for solidarity and humanitarian relief.

Last Friday, a person shot and killed himself near a Dunkin Donuts branch in the center of a busy street. He had prepared a sign, reading: “I am not a heretic,” in reference to a well-known Lebanese leftist song, and an apparent reference to religious taboos around suicide. The verse continues: “But hunger is heresy.”

Even attempts to lighten the mood appear only to have succeeded in deepening people’s sorrow.

On Sunday, an orchestra in the ancient city of Baalbeck’s Temple of Jupiter — a venue that once hosted concerts by famous brands Nina Simone and the Egyptian diva Um Kulthoum — played to a clear hall. The concert, entitled “The Sound of Resilience,” was broadcast across the country.

But as a light show beamed out of the concert hall to the soaring notes of Carmina Burana, a drone camera rose above the majestic temple, showing the vibrant colors glowing amid the pitch-black darkness of just one more power outage. Many saw this as funeral dirge for a bygone era.

But activists insist that there will be a conclusion to this bleak picture.

Around the country, there is certainly growing anger at a ruling elite that has done little to stymie the country’s economic meltdown.

Leading figures in the political class point fingers at each other, jockeying for power. Reforms promised by the us government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, a self-style technocrat, have largely fallen by the wayside.

Negotiations with the International Monetary Fund have stalled after politicians aligned with the country’s banking elite torpedoed the government’s IMF-endorsed economic program, which was expected to dig into bank profits.

The international community — once an active player in Lebanese domestic politics — has additionally been largely idle.

US officials have repeatedly signaled that aid would be depending on Iran-backed Hezbollah’s exit from government, where they have had seats since 2005.

International transfers have slowed because more foreign banks are shying from a Lebanese banking sector riddled with accusations of mismanagement.

Many also suspect that Lebanese banks could possibly be affected by the newly imposed Caesar Act, which sanctions assets from neighboring Syria.

Amine Issa, political coordinator for non-sectarian party The National Bloc, argues that the solution is based on nothing lacking political transformation.

He calls the economic meltdown a “panic-driven collapse,” prompted by tumbling trust in the political leadership. “The whole issue is one of trust … not of supply and demand,” said Issa.

He believes a boost in political confidence could lead to an economic turnaround: “If (the leadership) stays then the country goes towards destruction,” he said, calling up images of an educated middle income preparing to abandon the country, and only more promising shores.

“What happened on October 17 was an enormous step,” he said, referring to the popular uprising that began last year. “There is a fresh breath, a fresh conviction, a new awareness that people want to build on.”

Some argue that the relative silence of the protest movement is because activists are busy organizing, coalescing into a political alternative to the existing sectarian leadership.

The solutions, activists say, aren’t something from a political utopia but lie within the existing legal system, which favors a non-sectarian state.

“We have become different from other Arab regimes because the solution is within our constitution,” said AUB’s Geha. “We need to activate this system, that’s all. It says that there should be a transition right into a non-sectarian state.

“This just isn’t like saying we want to bring a regimen down because we want freedom. Actually, we’re hostages of not actually having a system,” she said. “It is the quest for the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, acts of social solidarity are as commonplace as signs of despair.

Eight-year-old Lina leads her cousin, six-year-old Iman, into a bookstore to require money. The staff offers them hand sanitizer and, following company policy, a worker leads them outside — only to furtively sneak cash into their pockets.

“All we want is formula milk and diapers for our baby sisters and brothers,” says the feisty Lina. “We beg for a whole day just to be able to save up for milk.”