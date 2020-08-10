Lebanon can use our port, we are ready to send more aid  – Middle East Monitor

Turkey has actually used to assistance Lebanon restore Beirut’s port, which was ruined by a huge blast recently, the workplace of Turkey’s vice president stated in a declaration.

Turkey is ready to send more medical support and food help to assistance Lebanon throughout its time of requirement, Vice President Fuat Oktay stated throughout a go to to Lebanon on Saturday.

“We have witnessed that Turkey and the Turkish people have a special place in Lebanon. We issued a carte blanche to our Lebanese sisters and brothers. Turkey will remain here in Beirut until the affected area returns to normal,” he stated.

Speaking after a conference with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Oktay stated Ankara has actually informed Lebanon that it can use Turkey’s Mersin port up until the Beirut port is restored.

The Turkish authorities communicated their acknowledgements for the death and home, and restated Ankara’s desire to assist in all elements.

“Our aid agency TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) and AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency) came here immediately and brought around 400 tons of wheat to the Tripoli port in northern Lebanon to help with the food shortage. We also brought medicines and medical equipment,” Oktay stated.