Lebanon cabinet resigns – Middle East Monitor

Lebanon cabinet has resigned, AP reported the health minister saying today, amid mounting criticism over the government’s response to the explosion which rocked Beirut last week.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab is set to address the nation at 7:30pm local time (4:30 GMT), when he is expected to formally announce the government’s resignation.

The move comes after the Minister for the Environment Damianos Katter and Minister for Information Manal Abdel Samad submitted their resignations yesterday while Minister for Justice Marie-Claude Najm stepped down this morning.

Later today local media reported Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni had arrived at the Grand Serail for today’s cabinet session with his letter of resignation.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan spoke with reporters at the end of the Cabinet and said: “The whole government resigned,” adding that Diab was heading to the presidential palace to hand over the resignations.

Eight MPs and Lebanon’s ambassador to Jordan have also resigned in the wake of the explosions. While, Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti resigned from his post on Monday last week, before Tuesday’s explosions.

Lebanon: 3 ministers, 8 MPs resign after Beirut blast

During a cabinet meeting this afternoon, before the government announced its plan to resign, ministers…