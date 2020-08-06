Lebanon blast: How tons of ammonium nitrate were stranded in Beirut port for years

Once it got here, the ship never ever left Beirut’s port, according Lebanon’s Director of Customs, Badri Daher, in spite of duplicated cautions by him and others that the freight was the comparable of “a floating bomb.”

“Due to the extreme danger posed by this stored items in unsuitable climate conditions, we reiterate our request to the Port Authorities to re-export the goods immediately to maintain the safety of the port and those working in it,” Daher’s predecessor, Chafic Merhi, composed in a 2016 letter dealt with to a judge included in the case.

Lebanon’s basic security chief likewise stated a “highly explosive material” had actually been seized years earlier and saved in the storage facility, which is simply a couple of minutes’ walk from Beirut’s shopping and night life districts. Tuesday’s enormous surge, which rocked the capital, left a minimum of 135 dead and 5,000 hurt. On Wednesday, Lebanese Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad Najd stated there are documents and files going back to 2014 showing the presence of an exchange of details about the “material” seized by Lebanese authorities. She informed Jordan’s state-owned channel Al Mamlaka that the exchange is being thought about in relation to the possible cause of the fatal Beirut blast. Asked in a telephone interview if there are any early findings in the examinations connected to the cause of the surge, she stated, “There are no preliminary results or clarification.” ‘Floating bomb’ In 2013, the MV Rhosus triggered from Batumi, …

