Lebanon arrests 5 Sudanese trying to cross into Israel – Middle East Monitor

Lebanese forces arrested 5 Sudanese nationals for trying to cross border into Israel, the navy stated on Saturday, Anadolu studies.

In a press release, the military stated three Sudanese had been apprehended in a single day in southern Lebanon whereas trying to cross into Israel.

Two extra individuals had been arrested within the southern village of Houla for planning to cross a safety fence alongside border into Israel, the military stated.

Earlier this month, the Israeli military fired warning photographs over border with Lebanon amid accusations for Lebanese group Hezbollah of utilizing shepherds to collect info on navy operations within the space.

Sudanese nationals have tried to go away Lebanon on a number of events in latest days to Israel in quest of work alternatives, as dire financial situations plague the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

