Lebanon appeals for Arab support after explosion – Middle East Monitor

Lebanese President Michel Aoun contacted Arab nations today to support Lebanon in the wake of an enormous explosion at the Beirut port, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Lebanon needs any help in every field, and there is great hope in the brotherly Arab countries,” Aoun stated in declarations following a conference with Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, at the governmental palace in Beirut.

“The scale of the disaster is huge,” he stated, going on to contact the Arab nations to contribute in the restoration of Beirut.

Aboul Gheit, for his part, stated that he ensured the Lebanese president of the Arab League’s support to Lebanon.

The pan-Arab League chief stated he will take part in a global conference that France looks for to arrange to support Lebanon.

READ: Lebanese start tidy up objective after blast

“We will convey Lebanon’s demands to the international community,” Aboul Gheit stated.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed throughout a check out to Beirut that France, the United States, EU and the World Bank will arrange an international conference to support Lebanon.

At least 154 individuals were eliminated and 6,000 others in an enormous explosion that rocked the Beirut port on Tuesday.

Officials stated the blast, which has actually triggered huge home damage in a number of areas in Beirut, was …